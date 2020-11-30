Mexico sets another $11.5 billion in infrastructure projects

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has announced another round of 29 private and public infrastructure projects worth about $11.5 billion that will be breaking ground by the end of 2021. The majority are highway, energy and water projects. The announcement is similar to a roughly $14 billion package of 39 building works announced in October. The plans are intended to help kickstart Mexico’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, as well as to fill gaps in transportation and energy infrastructure. The largest single plan is a $2.35 billon liquified natural gas terminal to be built by IENOVA in Baja California state, which expected to start in January.