Mexico’s president pledges justice for murdered Frenchman

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has pledged justice will be done in the case of a French restaurant owner who was found murdered over the the weekend. López Obrador compared the case to last year’s killings of nine U.S. dual-nationals, many of whose alleged killers have been arrested. Authorities say evidence indicates dual French-Mexican citizen Baptiste Jacques Daniel Lormand and a Mexican partner set out late last week to sell bottles of high-end wine or liquor. Both may have been met by robbers who stole the bottles and killed them. Authorities say Lormand may have turned to selling liquor because of the pandemic.