Minnesota Update: 5,801 more COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that another 5,801 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. MDH said 76 of the cases were reported in Winona County. Fillmore County saw 25 more cases while Houston County added 15.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

total of 318,763 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 22,947 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 6,670 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials said 272,608 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also reported 43,481 more COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 4,262,806. Health officials said about 2,529,673 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Monday's update that 15 more people have died of COVID-19 in the state. Five of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 3,593 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 2,413 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 16,791 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 3,779 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.