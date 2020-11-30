Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

8:47 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aplington-Parkersburg 55, BCLUW, Conrad 40

Grand View Christian 68, Albia 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crestwood, Cresco vs. Denver, ccd.

Davenport, North vs. Burlington, ppd.

Decorah vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ppd.

Keokuk vs. Mediapolis, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aplington-Parkersburg 55, BCLUW, Conrad 40

Clarksville 53, Rockford 31

Creston 60, Winterset 34

Estherville Lincoln Central 66, Algona 35

Fremont Mills, Tabor 76, Heartland Christian 8

Indianola 56, North Polk, Alleman 54

Ridge View 83, Alta-Aurelia 42

South Central Calhoun 62, Audubon 48

Westwood, Sloan 59, Akron-Westfield 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grinnell vs. South Tama County, Tama, ppd.

Independence vs. Charles City, ppd.

Mount Pleasant vs. Ottumwa, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

