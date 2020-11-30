Onalaska musician named in Billboard Magazine’s ’21 Under 21′ list

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Billboard Magazine named singer Carlie Hanson as one of their '21 Under 21' musicians in the November 2020 issue.

20-year-old Hanson grew up in Onalaska and her name joins a list of musicians including Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Lil Nas X.

"That was kind of a surprise for me but also I'm super thankful," Hanson said. "To see that what I've done and the work that I've put in comes out into certain things like that and accomplishments like that it's really relieving and it's really cool and I just want to tell anyone who thinks they can't be on Billboard's 21 under 21, you can, baby!"

Billboard editors compile the list based partially on streaming statistics of which Hanson has over 1 million.

"With someone like Carlie it's just the impression she sort of made on here peers on the industry. The fact that she got a co-sign from Taylor Swift really early on doesn't go unnoticed," Billboard Magazine senior editor Lyndsey Havens said. "We are really eager to see where she goes. It's also awesome to see what artists are doing this year. There was a really long period of time where we weren't even sure that music would come out, and then for someone like Carlie who is more emerging to score a big collaboration, do an awesome music video for it, release an EP and find ways to keep her momentum going, that made me even more confident in putting her on a list like this."

Hanson released her latest EP "DestroyDestroyDestroyDestroy" in October but said she's already working on her next project.

"When you make something you want to beat that and you want to progress and you want to make something that's different than that so I wasn't going to sit and make the same thing," Hanson said. "I really tried to push myself a little bit more especially with songs like 'Ego' I was like, 'No rules today let's just throw everything at the wall and just really go for it.'"

She lives in Los Angeles and said she sometimes misses the slower paced society of her hometown in Onalaska. She returns occasionally to see her mom, sister and friends when it's safe during the pandemic.