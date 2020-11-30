Poland, Hungary PMs to meet over EU budget veto strategy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The prime ministers of Poland and Hungary are meeting discuss their threat to veto the European Union’s next budget and massive pandemic aid package that links the disbursement of EU funds to the members’ rule of law standards. Poland and Hungary, in conflict with the EU over their democracy records, fear they may be targeted by the new mechanism. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is to host Hungary’s Viktor Orban late Monday for talks on their protest strategy for the Dec. 10-11 EU summit that should approve the 27-member club’s urgently needed aid package and 2021-2027 budget. It will be their second meeting in less than a week.