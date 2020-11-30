Gard, Badgers ready for reunion vs. UW-GB

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) The Badgers basketball team moved up three spots to fourth in the latest Associated Press College Basketball Poll.

Three Big Ten teams are in the top five and four are in the top 10.

Wisconsin cruised past Eastern Illinois and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in week one.

The competition will get tougher this week.

The Badgers host UW-Green Bay Tuesday.

It'll be a reunion for Greg Gard and new Green Bay coach Will Ryan, the son of Bo Ryan, Gard's longtime mentor.

"Will I've known since he's knee high to a grasshopper. It's been a long time, back when he was a ballboy or a mop up guy. I coached him as a freshman in high school. Yeah, the lineage there goes back a long, long ways. He's not going to shoot any shots. I'm not going to play any defense and vice versa. It's really about his players. It's neat. I think it's really good for the game of basketball around the state," Gard said.

The game will also be a reunion for former La Crosse Central stars.

Freshman Johnny and Jordan Davis play for Wisconsin and Terrance Thompson plays for UW-Green Bay.

Tip-off set for 4 PM Tuesday.