UW-L hosting Christine Todd Whitman as speaker on Civility in a Partisan Era

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is set to host guest speaker Christine Todd Whitman as part of the university's continuing lecture series, "Civility in a Partisan Era."

The presentation titled "Election 2020: A Path Forward for a Divided America” is scheduled to take place via Zoom on Thursday, December 10 at 7 p.m. The event, funded by the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, is open and free to all. Those interested in attending can register here.

Organizer of the series, UW-La Crosse assistant professor Anthony Chergosky, believes there is no one more qualified to speak on such issues as Whitman provides "valuable perspectives on civility, bipartisanship, leadership, and finding common ground."

Whitman has experience working with republicans and democrats alike from her time serving as both administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush and New Jersey’s first female governor.

Whitman is praised by many for her environmental work, including promoting common-sense environmental improvements, enforcing regulations that reduced sulfur emissions by more than 95%, and preserving a record amount of New Jersey land. Today, Whitman is president of The Whitman Strategy Group which specializes in energy and environmental issues.