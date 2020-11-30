Walz says details coming on first vaccines for Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says his administration plans to release details next week on when Minnesota will start getting its first doses of coronavirus vaccines and who will be the first to get them. Walz made the comments in a briefing for reporters following a conference call Monday with several other governors, Vice President Mike Pence and other federal officials on the status of the country’s plans for distributing the vaccines. The Democratic governor said he expects to hold “a very extensive briefing” for reporters and the public, possibly next Monday or Tuesday, on where Minnesota stands in the process.