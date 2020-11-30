Winona Health program receives donation from Canadian Pacific

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) donated $20,000 to Winona Health in an effort to help improve the organization's Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program.

The Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program provides an average of 80 to 100 rehabilitation visits per week for patients with diagnoses including congestive heart failure, restrictive lung diseases, heart attacks and more. Over half of these patients travel from Rochester, La Crosse and Madison as the program allows them to receive treatment close to home.

CP's generous gift will allow the program update its cardiac monitoring system. Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program manager Lynn Sprain believes this new technology will "benefit our patients and our community now and for years to come.”

The donation was given through CP's community investment program, CP Has Heart, which aims to improve the heart health of men, women and children in communities across North America. River subdivision roadmaster Shawn Duce says CP recognizes the importance of investing in communities that the organization operates in as "a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community.”

Those interested in learning more about the Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program can visit Winona Health's website or call (507) 454-3650.