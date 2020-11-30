Wisconsin Update: 6 new deaths, 96 more hospitalized for COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- There were 6 new deaths recorded due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 96 people were newly-hospitalized according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Because of delays in data collection over the holiday weekend however, the daily totals reported to DHS don't always correlate to the actual number of deaths on a particular day. Deaths by day are reported by DHS HERE.

As of Saturday afternoon, 1,824 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 10 from the day prior.

Of those, 398 are in the ICU, down 8 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 2,534 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 6,206 negative cases.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The 6 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,313 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 315,086 or 81.4 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 113 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 13 of the cases are in intensive care.

La Crosse County saw 76 new cases on Monday. Here's how those cases in the county broke down demographically:

0-9 - 4

10-19 - 12

20-29 - 13

30-39 - 10

40-49 - 7

50-59 - 11

60-69 - 4

70-79 - 8

80-89 - 6

90+ - 1

Vernon County reported three additional deaths on Monday. The Vernon County Health Department said the three were the sixteenth, seventeenth, and eighteenth deaths in the county from the virus. They were identified as a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s who were both hospitalized at the time of their deaths. A woman in her 90s who had been recovering at her home was the third person.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 805 (+6) 4 10.29 Crawford 1,222 (+15) 7 55 Grant 3,462 (+18) 62 32 Jackson 1,717 (+5) 4 19 La Crosse 8,087 (+76) 35 98 Monroe 2,615 (+49) 15 (+1) 41 Trempealeau 2,390 (+13) 15 27 Vernon 1,144 (+6) 18 (+3) 20.43 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.