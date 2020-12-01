AP source: Reliever Trevor May agrees to deal with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steven Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement is subject to a successful physical. May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23 1/3 innings while allowing 20 hits with a career-high fastball velocity averaging 96.66 mph. May is 23-21 with a 4.44 ERA in his big league career.