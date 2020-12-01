Bauer named new leader of Downtown Mainstreet, Inc.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The new leader of Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. is someone many people in the community may recognize.

Terry Bauer is stepping into the role of executive director of Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. Bauer may be best known for launching the Moon Tunes summer concert series in La Crosse and his work on the Riverside Park bandshell project.

In a statement, Bauer said that he wants to continue Downtown Mainstreet's work of growing and revitalizing the La Crosse community.

"I am excited to join the DMI team to continue the forward momentum the community has created in our downtown. While 2020 has brought many challenges, downtown La Crosse has always found ways to bounce back. I am optimistic about our future because of our strong businesses and supportive local community," said Bauer.

Bauer replaces Deb Lash-Stangel who had been serving as the interim director of Downtown Mainstreet since the resignation of Robin Moses in August.