Belarus opposition to compile ‘book of crimes’

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ opposition will compile a register of law enforcement officers accused of abuses against peaceful demonstrators protesting the reelection of the country’s authoritarian leader. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger in Belarus’ August presidential vote, said Tuesday in a video call from Vilnius, Lithuania, that the “book of crimes” will include accounts of police abuse that will be verified by independent lawyers. Tsikhanouskay, who was forced to leave the country after the vote, warned that “impunity will not last forever.” Belarus has been swept by mass protests that were triggered by President Alexander Lukashenko’s re-election to a sixth term in office by a landslide in the Aug. 9 election that the opposition said was riddled with fraud.