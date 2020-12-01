Unveiling economic team, Biden pledges, ‘Help is on the way’

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has introduced top advisers he says will help his administration rebuild an economy hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. He declared on Tuesday, “I know times are tough, but I want you to know that help is on the way.” Biden says he’s chosen a “first-rate team” that is “tested and experienced.” He picked liberal advisers who have long prioritized the nation’s workers and government efforts to address economic inequality, as unemployment remains high and as the COVID-19 outbreak widens the gulf between average people and the nation’s most well off. The virus is resurgent across the country amid holiday travel and colder weather.