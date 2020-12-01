CARES Act funds to expire Dec. 31, Evers calls on federal, state lawmakers for solution

MADISON (WQOW) – CARES Act funding is set to end on Dec. 31, which means the state has to either use it or lose it, and find a plan to fund public health efforts in the new year.

Gov. Evers claims that it’s high time the federal government steps up to the plate to find a solution.

Evers continues to call on national lawmakers to provide more assistance, as he has been for months now, and on the state legislature to meet before the end of the month.

Wisconsin has a projected $1.2 billion surplus for this fiscal year, but Evers thinks its not feasible to use that money to create the state’s own relief package.

“The virus is not just happening in Wisconsin, it’s happening in other states, and we believe that as a result of that, just like before, is that it is a national pandemic and we need a national response, and that includes money,” Evers said.

If CARES Act funds run out before the end of the year, Evers worries there will be lapses in statewide testing and contact tracing, and adds that it could be a recipe for disaster if those efforts run dry on top of vaccine distribution plans.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said the state expects to get small amounts of that vaccine by the end of the year.