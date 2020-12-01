Christmas tree lots reporting brisk business in Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Christmas tree lots report that business is already brisk in Wisconsin this holiday season and owners attribute that in part to the coronavirus pandemic. Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association spokesman Greg Hann says many families want a fresh tree because they won’t be traveling this year and will be home to care for it. He says the growing season was strong, so there are enough trees to go around. Wisconsin has nearly 400 Christmas tree farms. In Appleton, Uncle Paul’s Christmas Trees lot is seeing many more customers much earlier in the season.