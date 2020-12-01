Council President Gaul enters La Crosse Mayor race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Current La Crosse Common Council President Martin Gaul said Tuesday afternoon he's not running for re-election for the council.

Instead, he said he's taken out the paperwork needed to run for mayor of La Crosse.

Gaul represents District 11 on the council. His current term expires in April 2021. He said he'll remain on the council until the term ends. Gaul was first elected in 2015.

He said in a statement that his campaign, chaired by fellow council member Gary Padesky, will focus on gathering enough signatures to get on the ballot.

The statement also commended current Mayor Tim Kabat. "I would like to take this opportunity to say that it has been an honor to work alongside Mayor Tim Kabat who has served the city honorably for the past 8 years. I wish him well in his future endeavors and extend him my thanks for his leadership and friendship."

Kabat announced earlier on Tuesday he wouldn't seek a third term as mayor.

As of Tuesday afternoon, two other people have announced their candidacy for mayor. In September, District 8 Council Member Jessica Olson took papers out to run. On Monday, Greg Saliaras, who owns Soula's Cuisina, said he's making a bid for mayor.

Gaul's statement concluded, "I look forward to the road ahead and hope to be given the chance to continue serving our fine community in the coming years."

