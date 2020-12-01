Dahl Automotive donates $20,635 to Family & Children’s Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As a part of Giving Tuesday, Dahl Automotive presented the Family & Children's Center of La Crosse a check for $20,635.

The money was raised during the annual Dahl Lube-A-Thon where all customers received a discount of $5 on oil changes, and then Dahl donated $5 to the Family & Children’s Center. Guests also had the choice to match Dahl’s $5 donation.

The money will help fund the programs at the Family & Children's Center. "It means the world to us," said President & CEO of the center, Tita Yutuc. "It helps us to support our child abuse prevention services, home visiting programs, our child advocacy centers. Without them, we really would struggle to continue to provide the work to our most vulnerable communities."

President of Dahl Automotive, Andrew Dahl says that despite the pandemic the Lube-A-Thon had to go on because of the impact it has on the Family & Children's Center, "One of our core values is giving back to the community. Our family has seen a lot in 100 years. We have seen world wars, we have seen natural disasters, we have seen terrorist attacks, we’ve seen a lot of different things. You know, the pandemic has been tough this year, but that doesn’t mean we stray away from who we are as an organization. Giving back to the communities that we serve is really important."

The Dahl Lube-A-Thon fundraiser took place at all Dahl locations.