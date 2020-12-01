DHS launches campaign to recruit health care workers in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- As the state deals with an increasing number of COVID-19 patients, health officials are launching a campaign to recruit health care workers.

Its called Wis-Health Careers and it's in direct response to a health care worker shortage.

This isn't the state's first campaign like this. A few years ago, it launched one aimed at recruiting caregivers for assisted living facilities and it worked.

"And these types of campaigns make a difference. Through the WISC Caregiver Program, we were able to complete 302 more nursing assistants over a two year period than we than we did previous," said Scott Anderson, NWTC Dean of Health Sciences and Education.

Although the pandemic has demonstrated immense stress on health care professionals, officials at NWTC and Bellin College in Green Bay say they've maintained students interested in the field.