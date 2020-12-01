FDA chief called to White House as Trump pushes for vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the agency responsible for approving any COVID-19 vaccine has been summoned to the White House as an increasingly frustrated President Donald Trump complains approval isn’t coming faster. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows called in Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration, as the agency weighs whether to approve the first vaccines that could help defeat the coronavirus. Trump has been livid with the FDA for not moving faster and has leveled unfounded claims that drug companies deliberately delayed vaccine development to hinder his reelection chances.