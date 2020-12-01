Gaming for a good cause, Ocasio-Cortez brings in $240K

It was gaming for a good cause. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised $240,000 for six organizations that provide services in her New York City congressional district over the weekend, with most of it coming in during a 5-hour livestream when she was playing an online game. Ocasio-Cortez played “Among Us” on a Twitch livestream with Jagmeet Singh, a member of Parliament in Canada. During those five hours, her fundraiser brought in $208,000. It was the second time Ocasio-Cortez, whose 14th Congressional District covers parts of Queens and the Bronx, has been part of an “Among Us” livestream.