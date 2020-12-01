‘It is a shocking and outrageous assault on our democracy:’ Gov. Evers responds to President Donald Trump’s lawsuit

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers’ attorneys filed a response to the Wisconsin Supreme Court following a petition filed by President Donald Trump for the court to rescind certification of Wisconsin’s election results.

The suit claims that absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties should be invalidated if they were not requested with a written application. Voters statewide were able to request absentee ballots online.

In the response filed by Evers on Tuesday evening, his administration called the petition “nothing less than to overturn the will of nearly 3.3 million Wisconsin voters. It is a shocking and outrageous assault on our democracy.”

3P34380-Evers-Opposition-to-Trump-Petition



His attorneys’ official response to the petition is that it should be denied.