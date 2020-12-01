Kabat to discuss mayoral campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat plans a Tuesday morning news conference regarding plans for the 2021 mayoral campaign.

He's holding the event at 11 a.m. according to a release from his office.

Kabat began leading the city in April 2013 and successfully ran for re-election in 2017.

To date, two other people announced their candidacy for mayor. In September, District 8 Council Member Jessica Olson took papers out to run. On Monday, Greg Saliaras, who owns Soula's Cuisina, said he's making a bid for mayor.

