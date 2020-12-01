Looking relatively warm this week!

November Recap

The month of November was a warm one for sure. It actually takes 8th warmest November on record. La Crosse saw an average temperature of 41.8 degrees which is 5.9 degrees warmer than normal. 22 of our daily highs were at or above normal as well. This warm stretch is looking to continue into the first part of December as well.

Near-Average Tuesday

We ended up getting to the mid 30s for most of us across the region which is close to average for this time of year. We did get to see a good deal of sunshine and light winds which really made for a pleasant day. Lows overnight drop to the upper teens.

Relatively Warm Forecast

The first week of December is looking to be pretty pleasant as well! Highs Wednesday should reach the low 40s with a few passing clouds. We can generally expect upper 30s and low 40s through this upcoming weekend as well. This is a DRY forecast with virtually no precipitation chances. A nice break for the Weather Team here at WXOW!

Have a good one,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears