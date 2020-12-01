Mayo Clinic gives COVID-19 situation update

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - A leader with the Mayo Clinic said the current COVID-19 surge appears to be starting to show signs of leveling off, but positivity rates remain high in parts of Wisconsin.

Amy Williams, MD, Executive Dean of Mayo Clinic Practice, gave another situation update on Tuesday afternoon to members of the media. She said that in southwest Wisconsin nearly 25% of COVID-19 tests done through Mayo are coming back positive. It's lower, around 20% at all other Mayo sites in the midwest. Williams said Mayo's positivity-rate goal is less than 10% and ideally under 5%.

As of Monday afternoon around 300 people were being treated for COVID-19 inside Mayo hospitals in the midwest. In northwestern Wisconsin there were 85 patients, ten of them were being treaded in the ICU.

Williams did share some encouraging good news. Staff absenses due to COVID-19 are dropping. Only 2.2% are unable to work because they are sick with COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

And across Mayo hospitals in the midwest the number of COVID-19 patients being discharged is growing.

"Here in the Midwest with the Mayo Clinic we've had 2,296 individuals whose lives have been saved and they've left our hospital," said Williams. "So that's wonderful and that's what we want to do. That's what we want to keep doing. Save lives and help individuals. In order to do that, as you've heard me say in the past, we need three things. We need staff, we need supplies and we need space."

Mayo has also started monoclonal antibody treatments for newly diagnosed covid patients who are at high risk of being hospitalized. So far, 340 patients have gotten this treatment.