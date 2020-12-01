Mayo Clinic staff across its Midwest hospitals discuss daily workloads

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Tuesday morning, Mayo Clinic Health System staff across its Midwest hospital locations discussed the hardships of being a health professional during the pandemic.

Among those who spoke is Traci Kokke, a Registered Nurse and Mayo's only Infectious Disease Nurse. Kokke said since March she has been on the frontlines at the COVID testing-tents at the La Crosse Health Department's parking lot.

"In healthcare, we see the good, and we see the bad. That ranges from patients who have a stuffy nose to the extremes of death," Kokke said. "I urge the public to continue to wear a mask if they are out in public. Wearing a mask is a public health measure. It has nothing to do with your rights or any other things. It is not a statement. It is purely a public health measure."

What to know about COVID 19

Update on COVID 19 vaccine