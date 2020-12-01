Merchant’s Bank’s 10 Days of Giving not holding all events but still running campaign because the need is greater than ever

WINONA, Minn. - (WXOW) - Merchant's Bank is holding their 32nd annual 10 Days of Giving Food Drive starting December 1 with a food truck event and ending with 'Pack the Bus.'

Every year since 1989 Merchants Bank puts on a 10 Days of Giving event. Last year they distributed 492,290 pounds of food. 63% of the total food drive donations were collected during the 10 Days of Giving.

"This is a campaign that rallies all of our community, friends, and neighbors, to find a way during this holiday season to bring focus to make sure that no one has food insecurity," said Andrew Guzzo, Regional President of Merchants Bank.

Typically they would hold events everyday of the week to raise money and food donations for the Winona food bank but that isn't possible this year. Instead they came up with two COVID safe alternatives to both raise money and gather food donations.

The first was a food truck event held outside the bank on Tuesday. Steak Shop set up in the Merchants Bank parking lot. 10% of the profits will go to the 10 Days of Giving monetary collection.

The second event is their first annual 'pack the bus' event in the Merchants Bank parking lot on Saturday, December 5. Guzzo explained that it is a safe way to bring the community together, raise awareness for the important need they have, and get families in kids involved.

Although the typical fun community events are paused this year, their hope is that the community is generous, as they have been for so many years in the past, because this year it is so important.

"We knew we could not go forward and have this very important campaign," said Guzzo. "We tried to be very creative and find a way to launch the campaign safely but still raise awareness."

Many have been affected by the pandemic this year so the need is greater than ever which is why they said it is so crucial that they still held the campaign although it looks different.

"The pandemic has negatively impacted some jobs and career fields that traditionally would not be unemployed or underemployed," said Guzzo. "Therefore some folks won't have the income that they normally would live on and cover their food needs."

"This year a lot of individuals have lost their jobs, have been laid off, there is a change happening in their financial situation and so there may be people out there that never had to utilize a food shelf, or they don't know where to go for resources," said Sandra Burke, Executive Director of Winona Volunteer Services.

"This is our opportunity to let them know that Winona Volunteer Services exists not only as a food shelf but we have other emergency resources available to them," said Burke.

Both Guzzo and Burke say the community is what makes this event possible because of their generous support.

"The community is so amazing that for 32 plus years that those who have the ability to give their time, treasure, and talents, have done so without questions to help those in our community who are less fortunate," said Guzzo. "The need is certainly alive and well unfortunately so we know we have to step up and do what we can support to food shelves so they can support those needs."

For anyone that is interested in getting involved in the 10 Days of Giving they should visit the Merchants Bank website and look for the 10 Days of Giving tab. They can also visit the Winona Volunteer Services website to make donations.

If anyone needs a little bit more help this holiday season, they can also visit the Winona Volunteer Services website or call them at 507-452-5591.

"We can enjoy life and enjoy serving others to a much greater magnitude when we focus on helping others and not just helping ourselves," said Guzzo.