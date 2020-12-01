Minnesota’s surprising surplus spurs talks on virus aid plan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is facing a surprising $641 million projected surplus in its current budget.

That means money is available for coronavirus relief. But officials caution the state still faces a $1.3 billion shortfall for its next budget.

The projections are a welcome turnaround from a forecast released in May as the pandemic was taking hold.

The old forecast projected a $2.4 billion deficit in the current budget and a $4.7 billion shortfall in the next.

The new forecast is expected to spur negotiations among Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders on an aid package lawmakers could approve in a special session.

Gov. Walz issued a statement after the projections were released. “This improved economic outlook means we can, and we must, act immediately on COVID-19 relief. We must do everything we can to keep small businesses afloat and support the working families who are bearing the brunt of this crisis.”

State Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) also commented on the forecast. “This forecast has me cautiously optimistic. Our economic picture is much less dire than what was anticipated back in May, but we still have a budget deficit that we must address. I am hopeful that things will continue to improve over the next few months, and when the new forecast is released at the end of February that the budget will improve even more. That being said, this is an important time to review each budget area to look for savings, find efficiencies, reduce waste, and improve services. I also believe it's incredibly important to find bipartisan ways to provide prompt assistance to small businesses who have been forced to close as a result of the governor's most recent executive orders."