Petri Hawkins Byrd deliberates on life after ‘Judge Judy’

Petri Hawkins Byrd has stood side-by-side with Judith Sheindlin during approximately 12,500 cases on the hit show “Judge Judy.” Referred to as Officer Byrd on the show, he is arguably the most well-known bailiff in court TV history. But after 25 years, the show ends this season. Byrd previously worked with Sheindlin in the late 80s in the New York City court system. When Sheindlin got the TV show in 1995, he jokingly said he was available if she needed him and he’s been running the TV courtroom since. Sheindlin says in a statement that Byrd is a “consummate professional.” Byrd also sings, has film and TV credits and hosts an Instagram Live show with his wife.