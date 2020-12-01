Car hits pedestrians in Germany; 2 killed, several injured

Car hits pedestrians in Germany; 2 killed, several injuredNew
BERLIN (AP) — German police say two people have been killed and several others injured in the southwestern German city of Trier when a car drove into a pedestrian zone. Trier police tweeted that the driver had been arrested and the vehicle impounded. Police and rescue crews were on the scene and authorities told people to avoid the city center. No details were available on the cause of Tuesday’s crash and police didn’t answer their phones or email.