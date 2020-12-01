Rubio returns to Wolves, with sharper perspective and skills

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ricky Rubio was startled to learn last month he’d been traded to Oklahoma City after a satisfactory first season with Phoenix. There was hardly time to process the sudden change, when another deal struck two days later sent him back to Minnesota. That’s where his NBA career began. After three years away from the Timberwolves, the slick-passing, fan-favorite point guard has returned with a deeper life perspective, a thick beard and a slightly better jump shot. Rubio was drafted by the Timberwolves in 2009 with the fifth overall pick.