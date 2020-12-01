Starbucks offers frontline workers free coffee through end of year

(WBNG) — If you’re a frontline worker, you can get your cup of joe free at Starbucks for the entire month of December.

According to Starbucks’ website:

Starting December 1 through December 31, any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 outbreak will get a tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) free of charge.

The offer can be redeemed at Starbucks U.S. company-operated locations and select licensed stores.

Those eligible for the free tall coffee offer include front-line health care providers, first responders including: doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.), hospital staff such as janitor/housekeeping/security, and active-duty military.

In response to the pandemic, the company donated $100,000 to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to support virtual mental health resources for front-line responders.

Starbucks says it also has plans to surprise 50,000 front-line responders with care packages and Starbucks gift cards this holiday season.