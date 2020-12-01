Trump sues to stop Wisconsin election certification

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump and his campaign filed a lawsuit asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to rescind certification of Wisconsin's election results.

The suit claims that absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties should be invalidated if they were not requested with a written application. Voters statewide were able to request absentee ballots online.

It further claims that people who claimed "Indefinite Confinement" requested an absentee ballot after March 25, 2020 could have subverted Wisconsin's election laws. The designation, intended for those who struggle to leave their residence, allows voters to request an absentee ballot without presenting a valid voter ID.

The suit is against Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Evers certified the state's election results Monday. The WEC was scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday to go over the result of the recounts in Dane and Milwaukee Counties.

This is a developing story.