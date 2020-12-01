Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Altoona 78, Somerset 67
Bonduel 85, Crandon 24
Brookfield Central 80, Germantown 52
Campbellsport 58, Winneconne 50
Cedar Grove-Belgium 52, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 40
Denmark 69, Southern Door 56
Fond du Lac 81, Appleton West 53
Freedom 66, Clintonville 33
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 66, Berlin 41
Martin Luther 80, Janesville Craig 61
Medford Area 73, D.C. Everest 63
Mosinee 70, Wausau East 35
Mukwonago 69, Waukesha South 63
Muskego 80, Arrowhead 77
Oconto 63, Wabeno 52
Pewaukee 75, New Berlin West 54
Plymouth 60, Waupun 43
Randolph 69, Columbus 60
Ripon 61, Kewaskum 42
Sheboygan Area Luth. 87, Hilbert 22
Tomah 71, Reedsburg Area 36
Wausau West 59, Lakeland 42
West Allis Nathan Hale 65, Wauwatosa West 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cudahy vs. Shorewood, ppd.
Glenwood City vs. Independence, ccd.
Oconomowoc vs. Waukesha North, ppd.
Riverdale vs. Weston, ccd.
St. John’s NW Military Academy vs. Kenosha Christian Life, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 76, Mauston 20
Albany 65, Parkview 26
Arrowhead 66, Muskego 34
Auburndale 58, Assumption 55, OT
Badger 59, Waterford 39
Beaver Dam 100, Fort Atkinson 29
Bonduel 53, Peshtigo 37
Brillion 66, Kiel 58
Brookfield Academy 54, The Prairie School 35
Brookfield East 73, Milwaukee Academy of Science 48
Cameron 78, Luck 20
De Pere 59, Bay Port 39
Dodgeland 48, Palmyra-Eagle 32
Edgar 52, Stratford 41
Fall Creek 51, Durand 40
Hudson 80, Prescott 68
Kaukauna 72, Appleton North 47
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 75, Campbellsport 41
Kimberly 61, Hortonville 56
Lake Country Lutheran 50, Janesville Parker 26
Lancaster 54, Potosi/Cassville 40
Lena 37, Wausaukee 35
Martin Luther 72, Dominican 37
Menasha 46, Shiocton 45
Mosinee 44, Antigo 25
Mukwonago 56, Waukesha South 27
New Berlin West 52, Pewaukee 50
North Crawford 46, Weston 39
Phillips 60, Prentice 22
Pulaski 70, New London 54
Racine Lutheran 77, Saint Thomas More 52
Random Lake 52, Cedar Grove-Belgium 30
Shullsburg 46, Fennimore 36
Tomah 36, Luther 34
Union Grove 51, Janesville Craig 50
Valders 64, Chilton 38
Waupun 90, Ripon 45
Wauwatosa East 62, Hamilton 51
Whitefish Bay 49, Nicolet 46
Winneconne 52, Plymouth 41
Wisconsin Dells 61, Wautoma 39
Xavier 67, Shawano 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Augusta vs. Cochrane-Fountain City, ppd.
Blair-Taylor vs. Eleva-Strum, ppd.
Boyceville vs. Cornell, ccd.
New Lisbon vs. La Farge, ccd.
New London vs. Green Bay West, ppd.
River Ridge vs. Highland, ppd.
Siren vs. Shell Lake, ppd.
Solon Springs vs. Bayfield, ccd.
Two Rivers vs. Sheboygan Falls, ccd.
Winter vs. Lac Courte Oreilles, ccd.
