Welcome to the coldest months of the year; Meteorological Winter begins!

As we switch over to December, Meteorological Winter begins. Meteorological winter is based on the temperature cycle as the astronomical winter is based on the solar cycle. Astronomical winter or the Winter Solstice is on December 21st which is the shortest day of the year!

Through the Meteorological Winter, average high temperatures fall to 25 degrees in January. Today we sit at 35 degrees and then lows fall to 9 degrees compared to 20 degrees today. Gradually into February, temperatures start to climb! But usually, with a deep snowpack, it always feels cooler compared to December.

First day of winter

For the region's first day of winter, temperatures will feel like winter out the door. Temperatures again have fallen into the teens and even single digits. Winds have calmed but any winds this morning will make it feel brisk. Calm winds and clear skies are allowing frosty conditions. Make sure to scrape the windshield before heading out on the road.

By the afternoon, temperatures will return to the 30s with sunshine. This is nearly average for the day!

Quiet

The chilly morning and mild afternoons will be a copy and paste forecast for the rest of the week. However, with no snow on the ground and plenty of sunshine, warmer temperatures will mix in at times. But by warmer, it means highs in the low to mid-40s.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett