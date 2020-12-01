Western Technical College enhancing COVID protocols

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College announced a number of COVID-19 updates.

School officials are reacting to recent outbreaks in the community.

Union Market, a food service on campus, is offering to-go options along with curbside pick-up or delivery.

The Cavalier Campus Shop offers limited in-person shopping along with delivery and curbside pick-up.

And, the Student Life Office is operating virtually.

Western campuses reported only 10 cases of coronavirus infection last week.

The Dean of Health and Public Safety says "we attribute the low numbers to the precautions and safety measures we have in place, including health screening, masking and social distancing."

"But as the numbers of cases in the community were rising, our COVID monitoring team felt it was important to scale back our phases return to campus and further lower the risk of spreading the virus."

The majority of classes will remain online or other alternative formats in the spring.

Classes requiring in person instruction are limited in size. Mask wearing and social distancing are required in all buildings.