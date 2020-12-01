Where to find Santa and holiday cheer in the Coulee Region

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- While children may not be able to sit on Santa's lap this year or give Santa a big hug, Santa is still bringing the joy of the season to some are locations.

Lacrosse

If you are in the downtown La Crosse area, there are a few locations you can find Santa and Mrs. Clause. This year Santa and Mrs. Clause are stationed at the Duluth Trading Company display window waving to people passing by. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be in the display window from 4-7 every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday until December 12. Starting on December 14 through December 23, Santa and Mrs. Clause will be in the window from 4-7 all days except Sunday.

Another location to visit Santa in downtown La Crosse is at Rotary Lights. Santa along with his reindeer will be on display each night of Rotary Lights. Children will have a chance to take pictures and talk with Santa from a safe distance as well as say hello to his reindeer. This year, Santa will remain in his workshop greeting children this year, the experience still offers children a great way to interact with the north pole favorite. More information on Rotary Lights can be found here

French Island

Santa will also be visiting French Island on Sunday December 6. Santa's begins his adventure at the fire station at 2219 Bainbridge St. at 11:30am. Next, he will go to the Church Drive Park, which is at the corner of La Crescent St and Church Dr. at noon.

Then, Santa will make a stop at Wardwell Park on the corner of Dorn St. and Caroline St. at 12:30pm. At 1pm, Santa will be at Eagle Nest Park on the corner of Elm St. and La Crescent St. 1:30pm, Santa can be found at Island Park Road on the corner of Island Park Rd. and Western Ave.

At 2pm, Santa will be at the 2nd Ave. East Parking lot at the middle of 2nd Ave. East. Later Santa will be at Breezy Point Park on the corner of Breezy Point and Pierce Ave. at 2:30pm. Lastly, Santa will be at War- Leh Manor at 615 Plainview Rd. at 3pm.

Sparta

Sparta thought this year's annual Kriskindlmarkt would have to be canceled, but that is not the case. With increased safety measures in place the outdoor market will run take place on Fridays and Saturdays until December 12. Fridays the market is open from 4pm to 8pm and Saturdays from 10am to 8pm. The market is located on Water Street in downtown Sparta. Masks are strongly encouraged at this event and social distancing will be in place. Overall the market will feature baked goods, handmade goods, and much more. More information can be seen here.

In addition to the market, Sparta is offering online Fireside chats with Santa. The chats will take place Thursdays at 7pm leading up to Christmas. The link for the Facebook Watch party can be found here.

Also, Sparta will host a drive-thru holiday parade on December 4 from 6pm to 7pm at Memorial Park on Pine St. Cars wishing to participate can find more information about the parade call 608-269-4123 or email info@bikesparta.com. Prizes are awarded to cars based on various criteria and free hot cocoa and popcorn to go packets will be provided.

Lastly, Sparta will host a Santa drive by event. The route Santa will take will be leaving the firehouse on the firetruck and heading south on Market to 4th St. west. On 4th to St. Louis. South on St. Louis to Janet. East on Janet to Patricia. North on Patricia to Delinda. West on Delinda to St. Louis.

Next Sant will travel North on St. Louis to Hood. West on Hood to James. North on James to University and West on University to Hillcrest.

Later, he will travel north on Hillcrest to Cypress.Then,east on Cypress to James. North on James to Melmar. North on Melmar to Stevenson. East on Stevenson to Market. South on Market to Mound. East on Mound to Miller. South on Miller to Church. West on Church to Vine. South on Vine to Broadway. West on Broadway to Santa's House! Children can wave to Santa along this route well still practicing social distancing. The dates of the drive by include:

Friday Dec. 4: 3pm-5pm

Saturday Dec. 5: 10am-2pm

Sunday Dec. 6th: 3pm-5pm

Friday Dec. 11: 3pm-5pm

Saturday Dec. 12: 10am-2pm

Sunday Dec. 13: 3pm-5pm

Friday Dec . 18 : 3pm-5pm

Saturday Dec. 19:10am-2pm

Sunday Dec. 20 : 3pm-5pm