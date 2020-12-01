Wisconsin Update: Record 107 deaths in state from COVID

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) -- There were 107 new deaths recorded due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 277 people were newly-hospitalized according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

It breaks the record of 104 deaths set on November 24.

Two deaths were reported by the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative. 37 people have now died in the county from the virus.

The 107 new deaths bring the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 3,420 people (0.9 percent of positive cases).

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 277 people were newly-hospitalized.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,845 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 21 from the day prior.

Of those, 395 are in the ICU, down3 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 4,078 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 6,414 negative cases.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 319,426 or 81.6 percent, are

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 113 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 13 of the cases are in intensive care.

La Crosse County saw 39 new cases on Tuesday. Here's how those cases in the county broke down demographically:

0-9 - 0

10-19 - 6

20-29 - 11

30-39 - 6

40-49 - 3

50-59 - 4

60-69 - 3

70-79 - 3

80-89 - 2

90+ - 1

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases Deaths 7-Day Avg. Buffalo 819 (+14) 4 11.14 Crawford 1,314 (+92) 8 (+1) 65.43 Grant 3,499 (+37) 64 (+2) 34.14 Jackson 1,738 (+21) 4 20.29 La Crosse 8,126 (+39) 37 (+2) 89.43 Monroe 2,649 (+34) 16 (+1) 40.57 Trempealeau 2,412 (+22) 17 (+2) 22 Vernon 1,160 (+16) 19 (+1) 21.14 7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI Dept. of Health Services

