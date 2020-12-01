Wisconsin Republicans differ on virus response

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are backing a $100 million coronavirus relief package, about a fifth of what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wants to spend on fighting the virus.

But it doesn’t appear Senate Republicans are on board, let alone Evers.

The Legislature has not met since April, even as virus numbers have spiked in Wisconsin. Senate Republican Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Tuesday that Senate Republicans had “serious concerns” about new spending.

The back and forth came on the day that Wisconsin reported a new record-high number of deaths. The Department of Corrections also says it is closing a part of the maximum security prison in Waupun due to staff shortages.

************************

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has met with Republican legislative leaders for the second time in two weeks to discuss proposals to address the pandemic.

The meeting Tuesday came as the state reported a new daily record high in deaths due to the virus. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says Republicans have “serious concerns” about increasing spending to address the virus but would be open to spending surpluses from the medical assistance program.

Also on Tuesday, the state Department of Corrections said it was closing part of the maximum security Waupun Correctional Institution and transferring inmates to other facilities because of staffing shortfalls exacerbated by the pandemic.