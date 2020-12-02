40-degree highs work back into the forecast after a cool start to the week

The coldest morning so far occurred yesterday with a low of 15 degrees. This morning is very similar to yesterday with clear and calm conditions. Temperatures again are falling into the teens with little to no wind chill. But everyone still needs to be bundled up!

Back to the 40s

By this afternoon, sunshine and westerly winds bring the day above average. High temperatures could touch the 40s in a few locations. The 40s will continue to be possible through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Increasing clouds

As clouds move in tonight, this will help keep the lows out of the teens and in the 20s. Cloud cover will remain in the area for much of Thursday before a cold front passes. Ahead of the cloud front temperatures will just touch the 40s.

This weak frontal passaged will not dramatically change the pattern. However, temperatures in the 30s will be more likely than widespread 40s into the weekend. But the sunshine will return Friday before clouds will gradually start to increase Saturday into Sunday.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett