Rodgers turning back the clock at age 37

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) Aaron Rodgers turned 37 on Wednesday but is playing more like he's 27.

The NFL MVP candidate has 33 touchdown passes and just 4 interceptions this season so far, and that's with five games to go.

No quarterback has gone a decade between Super Bowl starts.

But the way he is playing right now the Packers have a solid chance of making Rodgers the first to wait so long and still get back.

Way back, when Rodgers was drafted in 2005, he could have only imagined the career he'd have.

"It's been a dream come true. I have grown up in this city. I was drafted at 21 years old so I have had a lot of birthdays here. I have really enjoyed all the special moments here, so many of them. I just feel really fortunate. I have a lot of great memories that I've made here that I will take with me one day. Hopefully that day isn't too soon. If you would have told that 21-year-old that I would still be sitting here at 37, I would have been really happy about that. As happy as I am today to still be here," Rodgers said.

The Packers will try to improve to 9-3 when they host Philadelphia Sunday at 3:25 PM.