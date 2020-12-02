All Mariah Carey wants is you to enjoy her Christmas special

NEW YORK (AP) — Mariah Carey’s iconic “All I Want for Christmas is You” song is the holiday gift that keeps giving, and now the Grammy winner is feeling generous again with a new Apple TV+ production, “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.” Actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish narrates the special, which features performances by Carey, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Misty Copeland, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner and more. Carey is also releasing a companion soundtrack featuring new interpretations of her songs. ”Mariah Carey’s Christmas Special” premieres Friday.