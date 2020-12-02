Ashley for the Arts announces Toby Keith as first headliner for 2021

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Ashley for the Arts announces the first headliner of their 2021 festival.

Country superstar Toby Keith performs on Friday, August 13 at 10 pm. Keith's hits include "Should've Been a Cowboy," "A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action," "Whiskey Girl," and many others.

Ashley for the Arts runs August 12-14 at Memorial Park in Arcadia.

Tickets for the event are on sale now on Ashley for the Arts website. Tickets are currently $20 for the entire weekend but rise to $30 on July 1.

Additional headliners are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information and lineup updates on Ashley for the Arts you can visit their website or Facebook page.