Beefy recipes for holidays at home

(WXOW)- The holidays may look a little different this year, but the dinner table doesn't have to. Whether friends and family are visiting in person or virtually, the Wisconsin Beef Council has some beefy recipes to serve up this season.

Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin Roast

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Tenderloin Roast, Center Cut (2 pounds)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon coarsely grind black pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

12 ounces fingerling potatoes, cut lengthwise in half

12 ounces new potatoes, cut in half

4 large shallots, peeled, cut lengthwise into quarters

Coarse salt, as needed

COOKING:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Combine basil, thyme, parsley and pepper; stir in 1 tablespoon oil. Press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.

Place roast on a roasting rack in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef. Do not add water or cover.

Toss potatoes and shallots with remaining 2 tablespoons oil on rimmed baking sheet; season with salt and ground black pepper, as desired. Turn vegetables﻿ cut-side down. Roast beef in 425°F oven 35 to 45 minutes for medium rare to medium doneness; roast vegetables 55 to 60 minutes or until potatoes are almost tender.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.) Meanwhile, stir vegetables and continue roasting 8 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender and browned.

Carve roast into slices, season with coarse salt, as desired. Serve with roasted vegetables.

Individual Beef Wellingtons

INGREDIENTS:

4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, 1 inch thick (4 ounces each)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 pound mushrooms, finely chopped

3 tablespoons dry red wine

3 tablespoons finely chopped green onions

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

salt and pepper

12 sheets phyllo dough

Garnish:

Dijon-style mustard (optional)

COOKING:

Heat oven to 425°F. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot. Add mushrooms; cook and stir until tender. Add wine; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until liquid is evaporated. Stir in green onions, thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Remove from skillet; cool thoroughly.

Heat same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Place steaks in skillet; cook 3 minutes, turning once. (Steaks will be partially cooked. Do not overcook.) Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

On flat surface, layer half the phyllo dough, spraying each sheet thoroughly with cooking spray. Cut stacked layers lengthwise in half lengthwise to make 2 equal portions. Place about 2 tablespoons mushroom mixture in center of each portion; spread mixture to diameter of each steak. Place steaks on mushroom mixture. Bring together all 4 corners of phyllo dough; twist tightly to close. Lightly spray each with cooking spray; place on greased baking sheet. Repeat this process for the remaining half of phyllo dough.

Immediately bake in 425°F oven 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand 5 minutes.

Find these recipes and more plus nutrition information at the WI Beef Council website.