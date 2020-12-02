American Red Cross to host blood drive in La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Mn. (WXOW)- The American Red Cross is hosting a community blood drive in La Crescent on December 16.

The blood drive will take place at the La Crescent Area Event Center, 595 Veterans Parkway, La Crescent, MN 55947 from noon to 6 pm. In order to participate in the blood drive, individuals must schedule an appointment to donate.

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: lacrescentmn to schedule an appointment. Additionally, face masks will be required at the drive.