Canton Mayor retires after over 24 years of service

CANTON, Minn. (WXOW)- After serving as Canton's Mayor for a total of 24 years and 12 terms, Donivee Johnson prepares to end her time as mayor, passing her duties to mayor-elect Nicholas Prestby.

A Canton native, Johnson graduated from Canton High School in 1966. Throughout her youth, Johnson watched both of her parents serve in the community, with her father, Ronald Ramlo, serving as Canton’s mayor in the 1950s and 60s.

In 1994, Johnson followed in her parent's footsteps and was appointed to serve on the city council.

She took over as mayor in 1996. During her time as mayor, Johnson was praised for her efforts in securing the funding needed to create a new $1.6 million water treatment center to replace Canton's failing facility.

Other notable contributions Johnson made include a $400,000 housing grant to rehabilitate 20 homes in Canton and a major renovation to the Canton Town Hall, which was largely funded by a former resident's generous donation. Johnson hopes "future councils will be good stewards of this man’s gift to his hometown.”

As Johnson prepares to serve at her last City Council meeting on December 9, she said her interest in city government isn't going to fade. Johnson says she will continue to attend council meetings and stay up to date on current affairs.

Johnson encourages fellow community members to do the same and to always "know the issues that the council has to make decisions about on your behalf.”