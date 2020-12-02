China spacecraft collects moon samples to take back to Earth

BEIJING (AP) — China says its spacecraft sent to bring lunar rocks back to Earth has collected its first samples, adding to a string of successes for Beijing’s increasingly ambitious space program. The Chinese space agency says the Chang’e 5 probe touched down after descending from an orbiter. It says the probe has collected moon samples but gave no more details. The lander will spend about two days drilling into the lunar surface. The probe was launched Nov. 24 from the tropical southern island of Hainan and is the latest venture by a Chinese space program that sent its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, has a spacecraft en route to Mars and aims eventually to land a human on the moon.