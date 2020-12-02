Skip to Content

China’s space ambitions: robot on Mars, a human on the moon

New
3:15 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China’s landing of its third probe on the moon is part of an increasingly ambitious space program that has a robot rover en route to Mars, is developing a reusable space plane and is planning to put humans back on the lunar surface. Space exploration is a political trophy for the ruling Communist Party, which wants global influence to match China’s economic success. China is a generation behind the United States and Russia, but its secretive, military-linked program is developing rapidly. It is creating distinctive missions that, if successful, could put Beijing on the leading edge of space flight.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

