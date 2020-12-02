Free COVID-19 testing the Coulee Region.

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- As cases of COVID-19 are rising across the country the demand for testing is higher than ever. Below you will find free COVID-19 testing sites in the following counties.

La Crosse County:

Healthcare Testing

*When testing at our local health systems, be sure to CALL FIRST. Gundersen Nurse Line: 608-775-4454

Mayo Nurse Line: 507-293-9525

Scenic Bluffs Health Center: 608-654-5100

University of Wisconsin La Crosse Testing:

*Important note: At this time, the La Crosse County Health Department is encouraging community members to be tested at National Guard Testing Sites or our local Health Systems. These locations provide testing that is most accurate. If you utilize the UWL testing location and this test (antigen) is positive, you will need to complete an additional test (PCR) to confirm that you have COVID-19.



Free testing for COVID-19 is now available to anyone in the La Crosse area at Cartwright Center on the UW-La Crosse campus. The University of Wisconsin System, in partnership with the federal government, is offering this new testing option to help identify silent spreaders of COVID-19 in the community.



This BinaxNOW Testing Program will test up to 500 people each day - even those who are showing no symptoms - for a six-week period starting Thursday, November 5th. Anyone age five or older can be tested, but registration is required.



For more information: uwlax.edu/info/covid-19/testing/

Free Community Testing Events:

Thursday December 3 from 9am-4:30pm :

Monroe County Highway Shop, 1721 Winnebago Ave. Tomah, WI

Friday December 4 from 10am-6pm :

Holmen High School, 10001 McHugh Rd. Holmen,WI

Friday December 4 from 9am-4pm :

Trempealeau County Health Care Annex, 23062 Whitehall Rd. Independence WI

Saturday December 5 from 9am-3pm :

Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Rd. West Salem,WI

Thursday December 10 from 10am-6pm :

Old County Highway Shop, 602 Main St. Viroqua,WI

To register for any of these events go to https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/

Houston County:

For COVID-19 testing referral through North Central Health District, call our COVID-19 Testing Line at 1-844-987-0099. Call Line Hours: M-F: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

You will be screened by a public health representative. Everyone can get free COVID-19 testing through public health. Learn more.

Health department services are limited during the COVID-19 public health response. You must call for an appointment for services - no walk-ins at this time.

For information about COVID-19, including case numbers, guidance documents and more, visit our COVID-19 information page.

Winona County:

Winona County offers a variety of types of tests as well as testing locations. The county offers an at home test for no cost to residents of Winona County. More information on at home tests can be found here. Additionally, the county offers multiple community testing locations and times. For a full list of locations and times visit the county's testing location site.

Trempealeau County:

Free COVID-19 Community Testing



All sites are for any Wisconsin resident 5 years or older. Register on the day of your test here or register in-person when you arrive.

If you are waiting 5 days for your test result, call 1-866-419-6988.



• Augusta

o Wednesdays: 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

o November 18, 25 and December 2, 9

o August Senior and Community Center, 616 W. Washington St, Augusta, WI



• Black River Falls

o Wednesdays: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

o November 18, 25 and December 2, 9

o DHHS Parking Lot, 421 County Rd R, Black River Falls, WI



• Eau Claire

o Mondays and Fridays: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

o Saturdays 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

o October 2 through December 7

o 6697 US Hwy 12, Eau Claire, WI



• Holmen

o Fridays: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

o December 4

o Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Rd, Holmen, WI



• West Salem

o Saturdays: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

o December 5

o La Crosse County Highway Department, 301 Carlson Rd, West Salem, WI

Hospital/Clinic Testing

Health Care Testing:

Please call your primary care provider or a nurse line to complete screening before arriving.



• Black River Memorial Hospital: 715-284-3906



• Gundersen Health System:

608-782-7300 / 608-775-4454



• Gundersen Tri-County Whitehall: 715-538-4355



• Krohn Clinic: 715-284-4311



• Marshfield Clinic: 844-342-6276



• Mayo Clinic: 507-293-9525



o Arcadia: 608-323-3373



o Eau Claire: 715-838-5222



o La Crosse: 608-785-0940



• Prevea: 715-717-4582



• Scenic Bluffs: 608-654-5100